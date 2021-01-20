Mr. Willie Gene Lorance, age 78, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Lorance was born in Warren Co., TN, to his late parents Willie Ray
Lorance and Lillian Freeze Lorance. He worked with Batesville Casket
Company for 29 years as an assembly worker. Mr. Lorance attended St. Paul
United Methodist Church in Manchester. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by sisters, Judy Dean Thomas, Bell Amiel, Grace Snyder,
and Esther Lowry; brothers, Horace Lorance, Sterling Lorance, and Winfred
Lorance.
Mr. Lorance is survived by a son, Christopher Lorance; brother, Jimmy
(Hope) Lorance; sisters, Sue (Donald) Ridner and Edith Gammon; several
nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1:00pm at
Shady Grove Cemetery in Coffee County with Bro Jim Parks officiating.
Burial will immediately follow.
