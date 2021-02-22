Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Frances Shelton, age 87 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Shelton passed from this life on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Manchester Healthcare in Manchester, TN.
Willie was born in Coffee County, TN, on December 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Carr. She worked at PCA before her retirement and was a member of New Union Church of Christ. Willie was a hard worker, and she was always fun to be around. She loved to tend to her gardens and watch her cattle. She was a friend to everyone.
In addition to her parents, Willie is also preceded in death by her husbands, J.C. Shores and Kendall Shelton; three brothers; three sisters. She is survived by her son, Jerry (Melinda) Shores; one brother, Millard Carr; two grandsons, Christopher (Meagan) Shores and Matthew (Nicole) Shores; two step-great-grandchildren, Macy and Kylie Brown; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
