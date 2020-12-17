Mr. William Ray Love, age 90, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Love was born in Kodak, TN, to his late parents Marshall Howard Love
and Janie Iris Huffaker Love. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member
of the Free and Accepted Masons for 50 years, where he was very active. Mr.
Love worked at the Arnold Air Force Base as an instrument technician until
his retirement. In his free time, he loved woodworking, fishing, and UT
Football and Basketball. Mr. Love enjoyed spending time with his
grandchildren and was a good, genuine person. He was also a faithful member
of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. In addition to his parents, he
was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Wood, and brothers, Frank and Bob
Love.
Mr. Love is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois Love; daughter,
Debbie (Dwight) Haggard; brother, Joe Love; sisters, Katherine (Alvin)
Southerland, Juanita Cochran, Frances Watson, Caroline Ramsey, and Sue
Carol; grandchildren, William Jason Haggard and Erin Elizabeth Haggard.
A memorial service for Mr. Love will be scheduled for a later date.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com.