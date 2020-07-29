William M. Becker of Taft passed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 70. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00AM at Lynchburg Funeral Home, with Brother Mark Dempsey and Jeff Swinford officiating. Burial will follow at Blanche Cemetery in Taft. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, from 5:00-7:00PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Becker was the son of the late Michael Becker and Margaret Cobble Becker. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and loved to travel. He enjoyed watching Alabama football and could be heard shouting, “Roll Tide!”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Pauley.
He is survived by his wife, Beckie Becker; sons, Michael Allen (Heather) Becker, and Roger Cline; daughter, Alice (Scott) Swinford; brothers, Eddie (Shirley) Becker, Tommy (Sharon) Becker; sisters Wanda Grassman and Debbie (Jeff) Marshall; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
William M. Becker
