Mr. William Leonard Mitten passed this life on October 2nd, 2019 at his residence in Manchester, TN. He was born in Holmdel, NJ to the late James and Emily Marie Mitten on June 8th, 1951
He is survived by one son, Alexander Mitten (Brandi); and one daughter, Jackie Mitten, ten grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Mitten will be announced at a later time.
