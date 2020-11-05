William Johnny Wheeler, of Hillsboro, passed this life on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. Mr. Wheeler was born in Sparta, Tennessee to the late Ray Wheeler and Willie Buttrum Wheeler Sparks. During his life he worked as a Meat Cutter at the Commissary at AFB Civil Service and was a member of the Church of Christ in Hillsboro. Johnny loved and enjoyed spending time with his family as well as grilling, cookouts, old cars and playing cards. He simply loved life. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma Faye Wheeler; one brother, Kenneth Wheeler; and several close cousins. He is survived by his wife, Jewel B. Wheeler; two daughters, Kathy Guess and her husband Jeff of Estill Springs, and Lisa Wheeler of Hillsboro; one granddaughter, Jessica Guess of Estill Springs; one grandson, Hayden Scott of Hillsboro; one brother, Bob Wheeler of Lake Isabella, California; and his first cousin, who was more like a sister to him throughout his life, Linda Goines of Sparta. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Pastor Tom Harrison officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
William Johnny Wheeler
