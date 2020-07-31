William James Green

Mr. William James “Rocky Top” Green, 86, passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in Beech Grove, Tennessee to Homer Paterson Green and Mildred McDerment Green who preceded him in death along with his wife, Carole Ann Palentik Green; brother, Frank Edward “Buck” Green; sister, Coreland Donner; infant sister, Cathy Green.
He was retired from the Cummings Sign Company in Murfreesboro and was lead
singer and guitar picker withThe Rocky Tops along with his wife playing the
tamborene and singing at the Good Ole Days, Red Apple Days, Uncle Dave
Macon Day, The Fiddlers Jamboree, Old Timers Day, WBRY Radio in Woodbury
and many other events in the Middle Tennessee area.
He is survived by his son, William T. “Dooley” (Betty) Green, Morrison;
daughters, Rebecca Nelson, Murfreesboro and Bonnie (Kevin) Mathis,
Christiana; brother, Linverd “Satch” Green, Manchester; sister, Mildred
Simmons, Alabama; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great
grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation with family and friends will be held Sunday August 2, 2020
from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM in the parlors of Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
