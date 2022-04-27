William Eugene Smith of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Monday, April 25,
2022, at the age of 82 surrounded by his family.
He was born to parents William Elbert and Marie Smith, on December 21,
1939, in Salem, IL. He served his country honorably in the Marines. Bill
worked as an engineer on Union Pacific for 30 years.
Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Marie Smith. He is
survived by his wife Phyllis of 40 years, son Rodger (Chasidy) Smith,
daughters Rebecca (Kenny) Zinser, Robin (Roland) Bruyns as well as his
grandsons, Alex, Derek, Colin, and Owen.
Bill was known for his love of fishing and golf, easy laugh, and generous
spirit. He lived a full life filled with joy and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 with
services to follow immediately after. Services will be at the First United
Methodist Church, 65 Mechanic Street North, Lynchburg, TN 37352.
