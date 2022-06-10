William Earl Voorhies

Voorhies, William Earl , of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, June 6 th , 2022 at NHC at the age of 96. Mr. Voorhies was born in Bedford, Indiana to the late Harry and Della Thompson Voorhies. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II and then went on to work as an Anesthesiologist with Harton Hospital in Tullahoma until his retirement. Mr. Voorhies was a member of the 7 th Day Adventist Church, the American Legion, and the American Association of Nurse Anesthetist. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Tirey Voorhies; and three sisters, Della Bropts, Ida Voorhies, and Mary Padgett. Mr. Voorhies is survived by several nieces and nephews, including, Dennis Voorhies, Susan Boolanger, Linda Grow and Becky Giffen. Funeral services will be held at Ferguson- Lee Funeral Home in Bedford, Indiana, followed by burial in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery in Silverville, Indiana. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.