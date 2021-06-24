William E O’Connell of Estill Springs, passed this life on Wednesday, June
23, 2021 at his residence at the age of 73. Funeral Services are scheduled
at 4 PM on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with burial to
follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 PM.
Mr. O’Connell was the son of the late Edward Eugene and Mary Maxine Stahr
O’Connell. He was a U S Army veteran and a member of the Bethel Baptist
Church. He enjoyed watching game shows, fishing, playing checkers and
attending church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Dawn
Marie Delmarco; son, William Alton Beech III and brother, Darrell Eugene
O’Connell.
He is survived by sons, William Anthony O’Connell and Joey Lee Cantrell of
Manchester; daughters, Shannon Michelle Carroll (William) of Dixon and Lori
Ann Nash (Dustin Lee) of Estill Springs; sisters, Beverly Frances Powers of
Winchester and Mary Marlene Neal (Gary Wayne) of Tullahoma; eleven
grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
