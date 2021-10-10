Mr. William Davis Bass, age 81, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his residence.
Bill was born on May 28, 1940, in the Oak Grove community in Franklin
County, TN. He was the only child of his parents, Harry G. Bass and Jeanne
Owens Bass. The family later moved to Fayetteville and then to Manchester
when Bill’s father began working at AEDC.
Bill met his wife, Susie, when they were both children at a church function
in 1952. They were married on July 24, 1964, at the First Baptist Church
in Manchester. Bill graduated from MTSU and attended law school at
Vanderbilt University. He retired after many years of service as the
judicial commissioner for Coffee County.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Sue Nichols Bass, and children
Steven (Lisa) of New Orleans and Alison (Brian) of Manchester, along with
grandchildren Byron Davis Bass of Murfreesboro, Calvin Bass of New Orleans
and Savannah Kramer of Indianapolis.
Visitation with the family will be at Central Funeral Home in Manchester on
Monday, October 11, 2021, from 12:00pm to 2:30pm. A graveside service will
be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens at 3:00pm following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Coffee County Children’s
Advocacy Center, 104 N. Spring St. Manchester, TN 37355, (931) 728-8888, or
the Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization, P.O. Box 521
Manchester, TN 37349, (931) 728-5048.