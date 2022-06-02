Mr. William D. Underwood Jr., age 53, of Beechgrove, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in
Manchester, TN.
Mr. Underwood was born in Murfreesboro, TN, to his late parents William
Underwood Sr. and Lynda Sue Reeves Underwood. He was a steel worker for
most of his life. Mr. Underwood enjoyed nature, fishing and caving. He was
also a handyman, loved fixing everything, and a resilient person. Mr.
Underwood was a great father and grandfather to his family. In addition to
his parents, he was preceded in death by wives, Shirley Stephens Underwood
and Starlet Burrow Underwood.
Mr. Underwood is survived by his daughter, Mandie Underwood; fiancé, Wendy
Estill; brother, Jason Edmond Underwood; sisters, Lennae Brown and Leanne
Pippin; grandchildren, Braidyn Cooper and Elijah Cooper; dog, Tank; niece,
nephew, and several extended family.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Underwood family,
931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com