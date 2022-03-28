William C Blake of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, March 26, 2022
at his residence at the age of 82. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Blake, a native of McMinnville, was the son of the late Tom and Nell
Burdoff Blake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his
wife, Neta Hazelwood Blake.
He is survived by sons, Mark Blake of Tullahoma, Willie Blake and Troy
Blake; daughter, Sandra Blake and sister, Marie Davis of Smyrna.
