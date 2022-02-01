William Bryan Zapotoc

William Bryan Zapotocky, age 47 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home after a battle with brain cancer. Bryan was born on May 26, 1974, to William Michael and Sarah Pitts Zapotocky in Woodbury, TN. He graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College with an associate’s degree. Bryan enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved working with his hands, especially if it had anything to do with automotive. Bryan and his brother, Michael, were both Eagle Scouts. He attended the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro before his health declined. Bryan was a man of strong and devoted faith; he had a sign on his wheelchair that read, “I’m just the clay in the Potter’s hands, brain cancer doesn’t scare me”. Through his faith and during his failing health, he touched many lives.
In addition to his parents, Bryan is survived by his son, William Anthony Zapotocky and his wife, Nikkita, and stepdaughter, Kayley Horack and her fiancé, Peyton; brother, Michael Zapotocky and his wife, Terri; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Bryan is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kelly Zapotocky, and grandparents, Malcolm and Christine Pitts, and Peter and Sally Zapotocky.
As per Bryan’s request, cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Zapotocky family.