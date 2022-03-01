William “Billy” Parker, age 61, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away
following a brief illness, on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on April 30, 1960, to the late William T.
Parker and Vera Sanders- Parker, “Billy” devoted his life to being a loving
son, brother, uncle and friend. He was a retired Army- National Guard
Veteran and had been employed with Kasai North America Inc. for over
thirty-three years. “Billy” was a very hardworking and caring person, with
a big heart and always willing to lend a helping hand to others, especially
his parents and siblings. In his younger years, he enjoyed traveling and
going on cruises, including California, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica,
Australia and Mexico. “Billy” will be missed dearly by his loving family
and friends.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by one nephew, Donald
Allen, Jr. and one brother-in-law, Don Vance.
Survivors include two sisters, Margaret Allen and Shelliah Vance; one
nephew, Matthew Vance; one great niece, Chrissy Beason; two great nephews,
Nicholas Allen and Malachi Vance; one great great niece, Olivia Beason; and
two great great nephews, Rayden Beason and Phoenix Beason.
Visitation will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester,
Tennessee, on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 4-7PM.
Funeral Services will be held, at the funeral home, on Friday, March 4,
2022, at 11AM, with Pastor Billy Welsh officiating.
Interment to immediately follow at Winchester City Cemetery in Winchester,
Tennessee.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to assist the family with the
arrangements.