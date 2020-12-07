Funeral services for Mr. William “Billy” Eugene Hennessee, age 73, of
Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2 PM at
Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Pastor Danny Anderson officiating. Burial
will follow in the Summitville cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
held on Monday from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Hennessee passed away
suddenly on Friday, December 4.
Billy, as he was fondly known as, was born on April 3, 1947, in Manchester
to the late Bernice Eugene and Mary Louise Earls Hennessee. He served his
country in the United States Army and was the owner of H&H Roofing. Billy
loved playing cards, shooting pool.
Billy is survived by his wife, Kathy Qualls Hennessee; children, Johnathon
Pinegar, Rebecca Robertson, Kyle Hennessee Whitley, and Christy Holt;
grandchildren, Kyleigh McKenzie Belle Hudson, Anna Louise and John Lawrence
Robertson, Austin McMahan, Kyler, Lyric and Cylis Whitley; great
grandchildren, Braylyn, Hayden and Shaelynn; brother, Chuck Hennessee;
sisters, Helen Carroll, Ruth Cantrell. Linda Hollis, Patricia Harmon;
several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Hennessee family.