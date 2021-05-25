Funeral services for Mr. William “Bill” Robert Carden, age 79, will be conducted at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at the Carden Farm in Noah, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and 9:00AM until the time of service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Mr. Carden passed from this life on Monday, May 24, 2021, at his home in Noah, TN.
Bill was born in Noah on September 3, 1941, the son of the late Russell and Miriam Carden. He grew up working on the farm with his family and continued that tradition with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, farming, and gardening. He had a sincere respect for all things in nature. Bill spent over 50 years driving a school bus for Coffee County Schools, where he touched the lives of many people. Mr. Bill had a quiet authoritative manner that allowed children to enjoy their bus ride, while setting boundaries for their behavior. He taught numerous lessons to many generations of children with his daily bits of wisdom. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed his family.
In addition to his parents, Bill is also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Rusty Carden and Christian Carden; three brothers, Charles “Tom” Thomas Carden, Milner Carden, and James Render Carden; one sister, Arlena Nickle. He is survived by his beloved significant other, Shirley Banks; two sons, Cantrell Carden (Lynda) and Billy Bob Carden (Rachel); two daughters, Rose Anne Smith (Nick) and Susan Ferrell (David); one brother, John Emory Carden; seventeen grandchildren, Viktor Carden, Christina Carden, Stone Riddle, Boone Riddle, Grey Riddle, Lucy Riddle, Scott Smith, Alaina Murray (Chris), Abby Ferrell, Chad Ferrell (Shala), LeChelle Ferrell (Jerrod), Eliza Carden, Gus Carden, Willow Carden, Pearl Carden, Will Carden, and Abraham Carden; eight great-grandchildren, Zuri Murray, Rusti Murray, Kix Ferrell, Kiya Ferrell, Kayda Ferrell, Jules Ferrell, Jerzee Ferrell, and Justus Ferrell.
