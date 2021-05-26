William “Bill” George McCorkle of Chattanooga passed this life on Tuesday,
May 25, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital at the age of 69. Graveside Services are
scheduled for Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1 PM at Green Cemetery, Carr Creek
Road, Bedford County, TN.
Bill, a native of Miami, FL, was the son of the late Albert Wilson and Lily
Lane McCorkle. He was a nurse and worked in Pediatric Surgery at Erlanger
Hospital for over thirty years. His favorite hobby was deep sea fishing
and he enjoyed playing video games and working in the yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Earl
and Clara Carr.
Mr. McCorkle is survived by his wife, Gina McCorkle of Chattanooga; sister,
Sue Lester; sister-in-law, Mitzi Underwood of Normandy; niece, Carla Chu of
Normandy and nephew, Cody Lester.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to the McKamey Animal Center, 4500 N. Access Road, Chattanooga,
TN 37415.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.