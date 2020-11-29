Funeral services for Mr. William “Bill” Crabtree, age 72, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Redden’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Crabtree passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence in Manchester, TN.
Bill was born in Coffee County on February 26, 1948, the son of the late James and Willie Mae Crabtree. He worked for Batesville Casket Company for 34 years. Bill loved going fishing and rabbit or squirrel hunting. He made friends with everyone, and family meant everything to him. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Bill is also preceded in death by one brother, James Harold Crabtree. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lila Crabtree; two sons, Steve Cobb (Julie) and William “Bill” Jr.; one daughter, April Ross (Shawn); one sister, Freda Driver (Barry); three grandchildren, Ciera Ballinger, Alexis Ross, and Kendall Ross; three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Skye Simmons, Kaiden Simmons, and Keeley Simmons.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Crabtree family.
