Memorial services for Mr. William Andrew Schenck, age 64 of Manchester,
will be conducted on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 5 PM in the
Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 2
PM on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Schenck
passed away on Monday, September 20, at St. Thomas Rutherford after an
extended illness.
William, known by friends as “Bill”, “Andy” as he was fondly known as by
family, was born on October 15, 1956, in Meadowbrook, NY, to the late
William and Dorothy Holm Schenck. After high school, Bill got his pilot
license in Farmingdale, NY. Then Bill enlisted in 1980 and served his
country in the United States Air Force, and later retired after 20 years.
Upon arriving in Tennessee, Bill received a master’s degree in Science from
The University of Middle Tennessee and became an adjunct professor there.
He was a devoted fan to all the sports programs at MTSU, especially women’s
soccer and volleyball. Being such a fan of sports, Bill greatly enjoyed
watching his great nieces and nephews at their sporting events.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by one sister, Eileen
D. Levengood. He is survived by his other sisters, Linda Eckardt and her
husband, James, of Palm Coast, FL, and Ruth Yanofsky of Tullahoma; nieces
and nephews, Michelle, Cheryl. Michael, Kathleen, Teri, Lori, Billy,
Stephanie, Dustin, Aaron, Michael, Michelle, and Trenton; numerous great
nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Schenck family.