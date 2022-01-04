Mr. Willard C. Henderson, age 84, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his residence
with his family by his side.
Mr. Henderson was born in Viola, TN, to his late parents Charlie Gilbert
Henderson and Annie Lee Hobbs Henderson. He was an employee of the city of
Manchester for 37 years, 7 years with the Police Department and 30 years
with the Fire Department. Mr. Henderson was the best husband, father,
grandfather, and friend anyone could ask for. He and his wife, Brenda, were
members of Lonely Stand Church of Christ. Mr. Henderson also served his
country in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Henderson; 2 sisters, Vennie
Henderson and Roberta Henderson Carden.
Mr. Henderson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Sherrill
Henderson; sons, Keith (Lisa) Henderson and Timmy (Tina) Henderson;
brothers, Charles G. Henderson, Royce (Ann) Henderson, Randolph (Virginia)
Henderson; grandchildren, Brittany Henderson, Kristen (Drew) Stacy, and
Trever Henderson; great grandchildren, Bradley Henderson and Azalea Stacy.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00pm from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Sullivan and Bro. Ralph Hart
officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com