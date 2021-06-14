Mrs. Willadean Gilliam Bain, age 83, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Bain was born in Pelham, TN to her late parents Wilson Gilliam and Lizzy Mae Cox Gilliam. She was a seamstress for a shirt company until her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, James Frank Bain, and granddaughter, Macey Danielle Sullivan. Mrs. Bain is survived by daughters, Sharon Ann Bain and Vickey (Danny) Sullivan; sisters, Linda (Ron) Hochhalter, Shirley Kim, and Norma Courtney; grandchildren, Tracey Cooper Smith (Caleb) and TJ (Ashleigh) Cooper; special niece Tresa Kim Cooper (Tony). Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com