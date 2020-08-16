Wilford “Bud” Cates, age 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his residence. Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:00PM at Lynchburg Cemetery.
A native of Moore County, he was born on January 26, 1939 at home in Lynchburg, TN to Willie B. Cates and Aline Newton Cates. Bud retires from Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg. He enjoyed conversating, fishing, family, the Smokey Mountains, and so much more. He was a TN Vols fan. His family was his world and they will remember him for his big heart and willingness to always lend a hand.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Willie B. Cates and Aline Newton Cates, his brother JD Cates, and his sister Joan Cates Rogers, all of Lynchburg.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Ann Cates of Lynchburg, TN, sister Louise Carpenter Young of Fayetteville, TN, daughter Vickie Passwaters (Bryan) of Lynchburg, TN, grandchildren Jamie (Kristy) Cates “whom they raised,” of Tullahoma, TN, Derrick (Rachel) Gentry of Murfreesboro, TN, Diana (Tamra) Gentry of Winchester, TN, and many many more grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
