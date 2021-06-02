Mr. Wilburn Ray Walker, age 81 of Manchester, was born on November 2, 1939,
in Lynchburg, TN. He was a member of the Estill Springs Church of Christ
and attended the Highland Hills Church of Christ in Tullahoma. Mr. Ray
served his country in the TN National Guard. He enjoyed bird watching,
woodworking, fishing, and being out in nature, but his greatest pastime was
reading, especially his Bible.
Mr. Ray is preceded in death by his first wife, Gail Leigh Todd Walker, and
recently, his son, Carl Walker. He is survived by his wife, Elsie Taylor
Walker, stepson, Terry Hopkins and his wife, Lona; stepdaughter, Denise
Wooten and Colt Hall; daughter-in-law, Maria Moore Walker; grandchildren,
Leah, Jessica, and Chris Hopkins, Brent Vaughn and his wife, Tara, and
Bradley and Brandon Wooten; great grandchildren, Alli and Sadie Vaughn, and
Journey Hopkins; brother, Franklin Walker and his wife, Marie; sister,
Nancy Lemons and her husband, Jack; several nieces, nephews, and a host of
friends.
A memorial service and a celebration of Mr. Ray’s life will be held at the
Highland Hill Church of Christ at a later date.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walker family.