Wesley Leon Munsey of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, February 11,
2021 at his residence at the age of 66. Memorial Services will be scheduled
at a later time.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Robert Lawrence
Munsey and the late Jimmie Lee Dupis. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars
and kidding with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Wilma Darlene
Munsey and sister, Patricia Saine.
Mr. Munsey is survived by daughters, Kayla Keele of Murfreesboro, Michelle
Tucker of Manchester and Juanita Brankin (Joel) of IL; brothers, Jeff
Robinson (Patricia), Bobby McBee (Darlene), Christopher Munsey and Johnny
Munsey (Sharon), all of Tullahoma; sisters, Deborah Steele (Sherman) of
Winchester and Flora May Rollins of Normandy and seven grandchildren.
