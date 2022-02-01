Wendy Jean Uselton of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, January 28,
2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 58. Funeral
services are scheduled at 1 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
A native of Portland, Oregon, Wendy was the daughter of the late David
Anderson and LaVona Langley of Snow Lake Shores, MS, who survives.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her bonus father,
Clifton Langley.
In addition to her mother, Wendy is survived by her husband, Paul Uselton
of Tullahoma; children, Amanda Michael (Matt) of Berea, KY, Tiffany Koerner
of Chaffee, MO, Andrew McMeley (Tabitha) of Jackson, TN and Damian Brower
of Dunlap, TN; bonus children, Cindel Dunn (John) of Ft. Campbell, Ky, Hope
Whitworth (Jay) of Tullahoma, Paige Uselton of Tullahoma, Taylor Smith
(Shamar) of Tullahoma and Shelby Uselton of Mt. Juliet, TN; siblings, Nancy
Rhinehart of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, David Anderson (Catherine) of Arlington,
TN and Jerry Anderson (Kyrstin) of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Hayden,
Morgan, Christopher, Lucinda, Elizabeth, Joshua, Camden, Lynnleigh and
Trenton; nieces, Asia and Jessica and nephews, Christopher, Jared and
Trevor.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to
the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, www.Pancan.org.
