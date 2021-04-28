Wendell R. Byford, age 80, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 surrounded
by his loving family. He was born October 2, 1940 in Manchester, Tennessee
to the late Evans and Selena (Cathey) Byford. Wendell was a talented
musician who loved impersonating his favorite singer, Elvis Presley. He
played guitar and sang in a band most of his life. Wendell was a family
man that adored and loved his family and friends. His family fondly spoke
of him saying, “To know him is to love him…” and “He never met a stranger
and made everyone feel like they belonged”. Wendell impacted many lives
with his kindness and love for others. He will be dearly missed by all who
knew him.
The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering Thursday, May 6th
from 4-6 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A celebration of life
memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with Pastor J.T. Jordan officiating.
Besides his parents, Evans and Selena (Cathey) Byford, he is also preceded
in death by his sister, Mary Jo Perry.
Wendell is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Jean
Byford; daughter, Sheila Cagle; sister, Roxy Byford; granddaughter,
Jennifer Jandeka (Mike); granddaughter, Sarah Greer (Zack); great grandson,
Jett Greer and great grandson, Micah Greer.
