Wanda May Bryan

Wanda May (Green) Bryan, age 90, passed away peacefully at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after a short illness. Born August 31, 1931, in Asbury, Tennessee to Isaac M. Green and Maude Anthony Green, Wanda lived and attended school there until 6th grade when her family moved to Manchester. She was a 1949 graduate of Coffee County Central High School and a proud member of the “’49ers”, enjoying many reunions with her classmates over the years.
Soon after graduation, the handsome Fred Bryan caught her eye and the couple married in 1952; they had been married 51 years at the time of Fred’s death in 2003 and lived their entire lives in Manchester. Prior to her retirement Wanda worked in Quality Control at PCA in Manchester. Her many interests included sewing and quilting (she was an excellent seamstress), reading biographies and autobiographies, jigsaw puzzles (she was a whiz), cooking, and canning (she took advantage of Fred’s large garden and canned shelves full of fresh fruits and vegetables each summer). She loved animals and birds, especially Bluebirds and Purple Martins. A fan of country music, favorites included Don Williams, George Strait and Ernest Tubb.
Her pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Marlena (Steve) Scott of Hillsboro, David (Gina) Bryan of Chattanooga, Evelyn (Lane) Curlee of Tullahoma, and Donna (Don) Hershman of Hillsboro. Grandchildren include: Charlie (Jamie) Gonzales of Tullahoma, Christina (Dustin) Dotson of Hillsboro, Rob (Caitie) Curlee of Tullahoma, and Rosalyn (Rusty) Grammer of Moore County. Great-grandchildren are Levi Dotson, Shelby Dotson, Harper Gonzales, Kelsey Gonzales, Meredith Grammer and Julie Grammer.
The family would like to thank the staff at Manchester Healthcare Center for their wonderful care for the past few years, especially Lauren Tobitt for her devotion and special attention. Thanks also to the medical staff at Unity Medical Center for their compassionate care. Even though her mind and body failed her over the last several years; Wanda never lost her gentle spirit and beautiful smile.
In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by two sisters who she loved dearly, Carmen (Hubert) Warren, and Frances (Harold) Cunningham, son-in-law Charles “Speedy” Gonzales, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 31st from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Highway 55 in Manchester, Tennessee. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens on Highway 55, Tullahoma, Tennessee. Officiating will be Bro. Alan Adams, Minister at the Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester, where Wanda was a faithful member for over 60 years, serving for many years in the church’s clothing room and the nursery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wanda’s memory to the Senior Bus Ministry at the Main Street Church of Christ, 201 E. Main Street, Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bryan family.