Wanda M Albright passed this life on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Life
Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 75. Memorial Services are scheduled
for Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends from 12 PM – 1 PM.
A native of Holden, WV, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lee
Stapleton Sr. and the late Lillie Wellman Stapleton. Mrs. Albright was a
hairdresser and loved her work. She also enjoyed caring for her pet dogs,
spending time with her family and friends and doing crafts. She was a
“Social Butterfly” and was very involved in the activities offered by the
Life Care Center.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David
Albright and brother, Walter Lee Stapleton Jr.
Mrs. Albright is survived by her son, Matt Peace of Bloomington, IN;
daughter, Valerie Ann Peace of Belvidere; sister, Sue Ann-Stapleton Jordan
of Brentwood and grandchildren, Samuel Thomas of Bloomington, IN, Savannah
Marie Hunter of Cookeville and Chandler James David Hunter of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to The National Alliance of Mental Illness, donate.nami.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.