Wanda Louise McClellan of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, August
15, 2019 at her residence at the age of 57. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. McClellan, a native of West Palm Beach, FL, was the daughter of Jerry
Trexler of Ellijay, GA and the late Glenda Trexler. She enjoyed doing arts
and crafts, shopping and watching TV. Her favorite shows were Soap Operas.
She was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with all her family.
In addition to mother, she was preceded in death by brother, Bobby Trexler.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Adrian McClellan
of West Palm Beach, FL; son, Angelo Vaga of Manchester; daughters, Alicia
Vega, Charlene Marlowe and Katie Marlow, all of Manchester; Sister, Terri
Shelton and her husband, Johnny of Manchester; four grandchildren and two
great grandchildren.
