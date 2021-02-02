Wanda Faye Logan Sisk

Wanda Faye Logan Sisk, of Flintville, passed this life on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the age of 78. A Memorial Service will be held at Lynchburg Funeral Home on Saturday, February 6, at 2PM with Bro Jason Widner officiating. The family will welcome friends for a Visitation beginning at 12PM until the time of service.
Mrs. Sisk, was born in Lois, TN to the late Robert and Christine Sullivan. She had a heart for people and enjoyed working and taking care of the elderly. She loved to be with her family and was a wonderful homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Douglas Logan; second husband, Robbie Sisk; brother, Joe Lee Sullivan; sister, Judy Sullivan; daughter by heart, Heidi Williams.
She is survived by sons, Mike Logan (Telisa) of Fayetteville and Troy Logan (Debbie) of Flintville; grandchildren, Maegan Crabtree (Daniel) of Murfreesboro, Keri Logan Of Murfreesboro, Spring Brindley (Paul) of Flintville, Crystal Widner (Jason) of Flintville; great-grandchildren, Cara, Gavin, Cooper, Greyson, Callie, and Emory.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
