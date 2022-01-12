Mr. Walter Ray Hunter, age 84, of Manchester passed
from this life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Life Care Center of
Tullahoma. He was born November 10, 1937 in Cherry Valley, Arkansas to the
late James Allen and Myrtle Worley Hunter. Mr. Hunter retired as a security
guard at George Dickel Distillery and was also the plant maintenance
supervisor at Wilson Sporting Goods for many years. Mr. Hunter was an
active member of the Shriner’s for over 50 years. On December 17, 1970, he
was raised to a Master Mason and received his 50 year certification on
January 1, 2020. He loved working in his garden every year and maintaining
the crops that he planted. He was a master wood-worker, cabinet maker and
built many homes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by
his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo McGough Hunter; brother, Thomas Jefferson
Hunter; sisters, Edna Faye Cooper and Alma Louise South. Mr. Hunter is
survived by his son, David Ray (Lisa) Hunter; two grandchildren, Heather
Hunter and Cody Hunter; sister, Shirley Ann Conner; brothers, James Allen
Hunter, Jr, Marvin Eugene Hunter, David Wayne Hunter and Charles Edward
Hunter. Graveside service for Mr. Hunter will be held Thursday, January 13,
2022 at 11:00am at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery with Brother Danny Anderson
officiating and burial will follow. Central Funeral Home is honored to
serve the Hunter family. 931-723-7774
Walter Ray Hunter
