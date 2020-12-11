Ward, Walter Howard “Sonny”, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at Life Care Center at the age of 87. Mr. Ward was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late Otis and Maggie Gray Ward. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and went on to work as an associate engineer at AEDC. Mr. Ward was also a member of Faith Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Murphy Ward; one daughter, Cathy Ann Ward; and his half-sister, Sara. He is survived by his son, Eric Christopher Ward and his wife Janine Marie Hall Ward, and one grandson, Devin Finley Ward all of Missoula, Montana. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Howard “Sonny” Ward
Ward, Walter Howard “Sonny”, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at Life Care Center at the age of 87. Mr. Ward was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late Otis and Maggie Gray Ward. He served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict and went on to work as an associate engineer at AEDC. Mr. Ward was also a member of Faith Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ward was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Ann Murphy Ward; one daughter, Cathy Ann Ward; and his half-sister, Sara. He is survived by his son, Eric Christopher Ward and his wife Janine Marie Hall Ward, and one grandson, Devin Finley Ward all of Missoula, Montana. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.