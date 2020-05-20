Mr. Walter Allen Shelton, Jr., age 75 of Wartrace, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the VA Healthcare hospital in Nashville, TN after an extended illness. As per Mr. Shelton’s request, he will be cremated, and the family will have a graveside memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Shelton was born on February 7, 1945, to the late Walter Allen, Sr. and Hazel Parker Shelton in Wartrace, TN. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was of the Baptist faith. Mr. Shelton worked many years in heating and air before his retirement.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shelton is preceded in death by two daughters, Kimberly Ann Hicks and Carrie Ann Shelton, and by one brother, Larry Shelton. He is survived by his two sons, Walter Allen Shelton, III and Matthew Allen Shelton and his wife, Tiffany; three grandchildren, Bryce and Wesley Shelton, and Summer Mossbarger; three brothers, Terry, Roger, and Marcie Shelton; four sisters, Billie Jean Arnold, Elaine Blackburn, Patricia Baker, and Phyllis Franklin; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shelton family.