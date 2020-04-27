Mr. W. Arland Casey, 87 of Manchester passed away
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Manchester. He attended the
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Casey was a Korean War
Veteran and worked as a machinist, mechanic, a school bus driver, farmer
and served as a house parent at Tennessee Preparatory School and Tennessee
Baptist Children’s Home. He was an ordained deacon for over forty years at
the first Baptist Church in Manchester, the First Baptist Church in
Lewisburg and Judson Baptist Church in Brentwood, TN.
Mr. Casey was born in Shady Grove, TN to the late Jesse Bryan and Mary Neil
Harrison Casey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by
his brothers Donald, Winfred, Glenn, and Jesse Bryan Casey JR.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Judy Bell Casey; Son Steve Casey
(Anna Claire) of Pulaski, TN; Daughters Linda Foresman (Mike) and Patricia
Casey of Manchester; Grandchildren Tara Boyd (Jason), Adam Casey (Melissa),
Andrew Pope (Katy), Ben Pope, Laura Thorn (Elliot), Emily Wrisner, and
Charles Foresman (Lisa), Jennifer Foresman; 8 great grandchildren and
several nieces and nephews.
Services will be graveside Tuesday April 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Shady
Grove Cemetery with military honors. Visitation for family and close
friends will be Monday at Central Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00 PM.