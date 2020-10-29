Mrs. Vivian Connie Ford Brandon, age 73, of
Manchester, TN, passed from this life on October 24, 2020, in Smyrna, TN.
Mrs. Brandon was born December 25, 1946 in Chattanooga, TN, as a coal
miner’s daughter to the late Claude E. and Mary H. Ford. When she was
sixteen, she married her late husband Alvin Henry Brandon Jr. They lived
out their vows until death parted them on January 15, 1989. She was a
retired business owner of Treasure Island Consignment Store.
Mrs. Brandon was of the Baptist faith and attended the Little Hurrican
Church. The love of her life was God and her family. She loved bowling,
country music, going to concerts, dancing, her animals, riding the
countryside and talking about the good old days but most of all spending
time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brandon
is preceded in death by a sister, Claudette Ford; husband, Alvin Henry
Brandon and her loving son, Jimmy Wayne Brandon.
Mrs. Brandon is survived by her son, Alvin Rickey (Rhonda); daughters,
Vivian Darlene (Jimmy) Cargile; Angel Rose (Jeff); her companion of 20
years, Benton Green; eight grandchildren, Brandy Connie (David) Simmons,
Rickey Jr., Amanda, Dakota (Rachel), Mary, Keith Monroe and Kayla (Cody)
Hill; thirteen great grandchildren, Bradley “Squirt”, Chloe, Kaylee, Marie,
Brentley, Karsyn, Baby Wayne, Lincoln, Sophie, April, Hunter, Leighton, and
Lynden, all of Manchester, TN.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 2:00pm from the chapel of
Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Brandon Family Cemetery in
Manchester, TN.
With honor, her pallbearers are Joey Bradford, David Simmons, Tyler
Gilliland, Big Tom Johnson, Larry Rollins, Richard Spencer, and James Gains.