Viva G. Jernigan, age 89, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away in the comfort of her home, on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Born in Bradyville, Tennessee, on June 1, 1933, to the late Doxie and Lilly McCurry, Viva devoted her life to being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Viva always cared for others before herself and her family was most important in her life. An “Air Force Wife and Mom”, while Mr. Jernigan was serving a combined thirty one years in the Air Force and National Guard, and her three children were young, she was able to raise her children while living in different locations, such as France, California, Georgia, Mississippi, and Indiana. She was a fifty-seven-year member of Westwood Baptist Church and Temple Baptist Church. Viva enjoyed gardening, especially growing her beautiful roses, reading daily devotionals, faithfully watching “The Price is Right” and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed bus tours. Viva was an avid Atlanta Braves and Tennessee Volunteer Fan and loved watching the games. Viva will surely be missed by her loving friends and family.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Ray M. Jernigan; one son, Terry Jernigan; two brothers, Grady “Wayne” McCurry and Eddie Winston McCurry; and two sisters, Wilma Rae McCurry (Infant) and Cleta Faye Clark.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy (Nancy) Jernigan and Danny (Pam) Jernigan; daughter in law, Debbie Jernigan; brother in law, Douglas “Wayne” Jernigan; nine grandchildren, Scott (Stephanie) Jernigan, Matt (Amanda) Jernigan, Charlie (Jamie) Jernigan, Micheal (Sonja) Jernigan, Steven (Lauren) Jernigan, Jason (Diane) Bolin, Benjie Smith, Jon Smith and Jennifer Jernigan; and twenty seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4-8PM.
Funeral services will be held, at the funeral home, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 10AM, with Pastor Kenny McNatt officiating.
Interment to immediately follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jernigan Family.