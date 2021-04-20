Virginia Scruggs Jared (83) of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Nashville she attended Hillsboro High School in Nashville and Christian Women’s College in Missouri. Virginia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Shaw Jared, daughters Anne Sinclair (Clark) of Bluffton, SC and Elizabeth “Beth” Davis (Tom) of Cary, NC and three grandchildren, Clark Jr., Ellen and Susan. She is preceded in death by brothers Maurice Scruggs and Edward Criddle Scurggs III (Kay) and parents Annie and Edward Criddle Scruggs Jr. of Nashville. She was an antique dealer, a member of the Manchester Dig and Dream Garden Club and was an active member of St. Bedes Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 24th at 12:30pm at St. Bedes Episcopal Church, Manchester, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coffee County Humane Society or St. Bedes Episcopal Church.