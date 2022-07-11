Virginia Anne Matthews, of Canton, GA, passed this life on Friday, July 8th, 2022 at her home at the age of 84. Mrs. Matthews was born in Kirkwood, Missouri to the late Michael David Burke and Harriat Twiford Burke. She was a former teacher at Saint Paul’s Catholic School, and was a proud mother to her six children. Mrs. Matthews also enjoyed working at Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant in Lynchburg, as well as playing bridge and bunco. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Keith “R.K” Matthews; two brothers, Bill Burke and Father Jack Burke; and one son-in-law, Shawn Doherty. Mrs. Matthews is survived by her six children, Kathy (Rick) Worland, Mike Matthews, Margie Matthews, Beth Doherty, Steve (Carol) Matthews, and Robert Matthews; one brother, Mike (Mary) Burke; twelve grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Visitation for Mrs. Matthews will be held on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 at 11:00am at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Tullahoma. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Virginia’s memory be made to either St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 304 West Grizzard Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388; or Amedisys Hospice. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.