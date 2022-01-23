Mr. Virgil Allen Plummer, age 66, of Manchester,
TN, passed from this life on Monday, December 13, 2021, in Nashville, TN.
Mr. Plummer was born in Corpus Christi, TX, to his late parents Jesse
Plummer and Alpha Lorene Harper Plummer. He was a construction supervisor
for most of his career building power plants across the country. Mr.
Plummer enjoyed anything to do with motorcycles and loved riding his
Harleys. He was a proud member in the Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle
Club. He served our country in the Army and was stationed in Korea during
the Vietnam War. He later served in the US Navy and traveled all over the
world with his military duties. Mr. Plummer is survived by his wife of 16
years, Christine Plummer; son, Jesse Plummer; brother, Ed Collins, and
step-sons Daniel Bentz and Samuel Bentz. Visitation with the family will be
held Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 12noon until 1:00pm with a Celebration
of Life service at 1:00pm in the Chapel of Central Funeral Home.
