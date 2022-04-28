Vicki Sue Taylor, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, April 25 th , 2022 at Life Care Center at the age of 64. Vicki was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Vaughn Oakley and her husband Wendell II; and one sister, Jennifer Taylor Halsey. She is survived by her father, Jim (Brenda) Taylor; special friend, Stephanie Thompson; half-sister, Jimi Dee (Josh) Clark; step-siblings, Wendell (Debra) Oakley III, Kim (Lynn) Oakley, Ryan (Elizabeth) Yantz, and Laryssa (Scott) King. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 29 th , 2022 at 1:00pm at Powell Cemetery in the Raus Community in Bedford County.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.