Vicki Marie Mearse of Manchester passed this life on Monday, March 22, 2021
at her residence at the age of 32. Funeral services are scheduled on
Saturday, March 27 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will receive friends from 11 AM -1 PM.
A native of Fayetteville, she was the daughter of the late Billy Joe Mearse
and Carolyn Gold Stevens, who survives. She enjoyed reading and being on
social media. She enjoyed talking to people and was a people person.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by uncle, Gary Corvin.
In addition to her mother, Carolyn Stevens (Clinton) of Beechgrove, Vicki
is survived by sons, Muhammed Andrew Lee Saylor and Gabriel Lorne Matthew
Saylor; daughter, Whilloh Naomi Saylor; sister, Becky Mearse of Manchester;
grandmother, Caroline George of Beechgrove; nephew, Creole Davenport and
the father of her children, Zayed Saylor of Manchester.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
