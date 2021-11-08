Ms. Vicki Lynn Orr, 64, passed away Sunday November 7, 2021, at the NHC of Tullahoma nursing home. She was born in Manchester, Tennessee on July 5, 1957.
She was a member of the Church of Christ and a loan officer at AEDC Credit
Union up until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Carrick; doting
grandparents, R.I. “Buck” Riddle and Lillie Thaxton Riddle.
She is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn Riddle Carrick; a host of loving
cousins and many friends.
The family would like to recognize the staff at NHC and Compassus Hospice
Care for their care of Vicki.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday in the funeral home
chapel with Minister Ralph Hart officiating with burial to follow in the
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Missionary Fund at the Red
Hill Church of Christ or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.