Vicki L Huddleston Anderton of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday,
September 1, 2020 at her residence at the age of 55 years. Memorial
Services are scheduled for 3 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM.
Vicki, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late John T. and
Nancy Charlene Hall Huddleston. She was a 1983 graduate of Tullahoma High
School where she played softball and basketball and ran track. She was a
member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church. She was an avid Alabama
football fan and enjoyed fishing. She loved animals and was an exceptional
piano player.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Joy.
She is survived by husband, Mark Anderton of Tullahoma; sons, Jacob Edinger
(Steffanie Brewer) of Tullahoma and Scott Anderton (Sam) of England;
daughters, Nicole Petty (Michael) of Baton Rouge, Megan Summerfield
(Benjamin) of Clarksville and Katie Anderton (Adam) of England; sister,
Kerri Huddleston (Daryl Patterson) of Tullahoma; in-laws, John and Helen
Anderton of England and grandchildren, Sarah-Lynn Petty and Zoey
Summerfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to the EOD Warrior Foundation, 716 Crestview Ave, Niceville, FL
32578, www.eodwarriorfoundation.org. info@epdwarriorfoundation.org,
850-729-2336 or the Multi-County Cancer Support Network.
Vicki had a great sense of humor and was always the life of the party, thus
per Vicki’s request, she will be cremated because as she said, “It was her
last chance for a smokin hot body”.
