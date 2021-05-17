Vicki Jean Lupo, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at
the age of 74. Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist of Tullahoma,
on Thursday May 20, 2021 at 5 PM.
Vicki was a native of Portland, Oregon. She loved crafts such as; crochet,
painting, sewing and a lot of other crafts. She enjoyed watching General
Hospital, playing games on her iPad, traveling to the beach and mountains
and she loved her cats.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Charles Lupo; brothers; Earl
and Jeff and her sister Chris.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Couron (Beth) of Brighton, CO and David
Couron of Rancho Cucamonga, CA; daughters, Helen Young (James) of Arvada,
CO and Sandra Dewolfe (Pete) of Tullahoma; Niece, Christie Hanson (Keith)
of Eureka, Montana; Grandchildren, Thomas Young, Matthew Young (Katelyn),
Steven Young (Dakota), Zack Couron, Jaxson Couron, Lucas Couron, Landon
Couron, Faith Dewolfe, Peter Dewolfe, Madeline Dewolfe and Alex Dewolfe and
Great Grandson, Jackson Young.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.