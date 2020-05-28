Vernon Leon Holmes, age 91 of Manchester, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Vernon was born June 3, 1928, in the Shady Grove Community of Coffee County to the late Jesse and Della Duncan Holmes. He was a faithful member of the New Union Church of Christ.
He served as a medic in the Korean War for the United States Army. He worked at Genesco in McMinnville for several years before moving to Manchester, where he became part-owner of Powers Farm Store. He and his son Dale later started Manchester Building Supplies, where he was active until shortly before his death. Other than his work, he also enjoyed singing, bird hunting, raising cattle, and being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Herman Holmes, Hubert Holmes, and J.D. Holmes; sisters, Eva Elder, Cora Simmons, Elan Hill, and Avice Colwell.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Naomi Ewton Holmes; son, Dale Holmes (wife Patricia) of Manchester; daughter, Janet Chessor of Manchester; grandchildren, Colin Chessor (wife Jennifer) of Memphis, Dallas Holmes of Murfreesboro, Lesley Byars (husband Hunter) of Murfreesboro, Victoria Holmes of Cookeville, brother, Lynder Holmes (wife Willie) of McMinnville.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Holmes family.
