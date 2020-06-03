Vernell Watson Johnson 6/4/20

Hillsboro, Tennessee – Mrs. Vernell Watson Johnson Sherrill, 82, passed
away Monday June 1, 2020 at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester,
Tennessee. She was born in Manchester on April 4, 1938 to Carl Watson and
Evangeline Baker Watson who preceded her in death along with her first
husband, Sherman Johnson; daughter, Rita Faye Johnson; sister, Elizabeth
Jackson; grandson, Herman Tyler Keele.
She was a member of the Beans Creek Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Sherrill; son, Troy (Shelly)
Johnson; step sons, Kenny (Linda) Melton and Joe (Lena) Sherrill; step
daughters, Dean Broadwell and Denise (Dennis) Watson; sister, Jean Bean;
several grandchildren, great grandchilden, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday in the Central funeral home
chapel with Ministers Billy Robison officiating with burial to follow in
the Beans Creek Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
