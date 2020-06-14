Mr. Verlon Simpson, 76, died Friday June 12, 2020
at Unity Medical Center in Manchester from injuries he received in a fall
from his roof. He was born in Harlan, KY on June 23, 1943 to Lawrence
Simpson and Ruby Spencer Simpson who preceded him in death along with his
wife, Janet McGill Simpson; daughter, Anna Brown; stepmother, Etta Belle
Fields. He had 4 brothers and 1 half-sister.
He was retired from Tyson Foods and M-TEC. He lived in Coffee County for
over 40 years and was of the Baptist faith. He loved going fishing and
playing the guitar. He had a few dogs he loved to fatten up and enjoyed
building things out of wood for his wife and children.
He is survived by his daughter, Etta (Tim) Nickeson; sons, Raymond Eugene
Simpson and Verlon Simpson Jr.; son-in-law, Jimmy Brown; grandchildren,
Nicole (Jacob), Ashlynn, DeAnna (Josh), and Jana; great grandchildren,
Ethan, Skylar, Daniel, Dakota, Henry, Jalen, Brailynn, Lauren, Rian and
Raegon; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Tony Lee Buchannon officiating with burial to follow
in the Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Tuesday
at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com