Hillsboro, Tennessee – Mrs. Vera Nell Blaylock, 74, passed away Thursday
June 18, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma. She was born in Coffee
County on October 28, 1945 to Denton Posey and Grace Love Posey who
preceded her in death along with her husband, Raymond Edward Blaylock.
She was a member of the Manchester First Freewill Baptist Church. She was
a seamstress at PCA and later a cashier at Hillsboro Food Store.
She is survived by her sons, Randall (Charlotte) Blaylock and Johnny
(Michelle) Blaylock; daughter, Cindy Butler; grandchildren, Justin, Nathan,
Conner, Bethany, Chelsea and Crystal; 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Ministers, James Watters and Ray Cathey officiating with burial to
follow in the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com