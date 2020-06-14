Mrs. Vera Barron George, 79, passed away Friday
June 12, 2020 at the Saint Thomas Mid-Town Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on May 17, 1941 to Marcus Barron and
Ollie Mae Little who preceded her in death along with her sister, Peggy
Looney; stepfather, Hoyte Barron.
She was a retired school teacher and guidance counselor. She was a member
of the Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Alpha Delta Kappa
Teachers Sorority, Coffee County Teachers Association, Tennessee Retired
Teachers Association and the National Education Association.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry George; sons, Keith (Kimberley)
George, Rineyville, KY and Mark George (Susie Brown), Bowling Green, KY;
brother, John (Tammy) Barron; sisters, Bettye (Joe) Allen, Nashville, TN
and Talitha (Joe) Liggett, Lewisburg, TN; grandchildren, Krista (Jason)
Duckett, Bowling Green, KY, Sarah George, Fort Knox, KY and Ethan (Kelsey)
George, Fort Campbell, KY; great grandchildren, Gavin and Brantley; several
nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday June 20, 2020 at
the Lone Oak Cemetery in Lewisburg, Tennessee with Rev. Mark Barron
officiating. Visitation 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Saturday June 20, 2020 with
proper social distancing in the Parlors of Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
